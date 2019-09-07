1  of  3
Pirates host Gardner-Webb for home opener

East Carolina is all set to open the 2019 home slate on Saturday night, taking on Gardner-Webb in a 6pm kick-off at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

The game will be televised by ESPN3.

Both teams are coming off losses in week one. ECU fell at North Carolina State, 34-6. Gardner-Webb lost at Charlotte in week one, 49-28.

ECU officials are planning all kinds of new, ‘in-game’ attractions. One of those is the PIRATE LIGHT app, which will give fans a chance to participate in the ‘No Quarter’ tradition to begin the fourth quarter. You can download the app by visiting the Apple App Store for I-Phones or the Google Play Store for Androids.

