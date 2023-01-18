GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s basketball team defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats, 61-53, on Wednesday in Minges Coliseum. Three Pirates scored in double figures as ECU used a 9-2 run in the fourth quarter to pull away.

East Carolina (13-6, 4-2 AAC) got yet another stellar output from senior guard Danae McNeal with 18 points, six steals and a career-high three blocks on the day. McNeal entered the game six points away from 500 for her career and reached the milestone early with six of the first eight points for the Pirates in just the first two minutes and 34 seconds of the game. Cincinnati (7-11, 0-5 AAC) would respond, however, with a run of their own before taking an 18-11 margin to the first quarter break.

As they have done often of late, the Pirates responded, outscoring Cincinnati in each of the three remaining quarters with unrelenting effort and stellar defense.

With the game on the line, up two with 8:17 remaining in the game, ECU took charge, registering a 9-2 run over two minutes and 57 seconds led by Micah Dennis with five points. The lead was one the Pirates would hold, never dipping under seven the rest of the way thanks to strong leadership from the likes of Dennis and McNeal handling the ball and closing out the contest.

Speaking of, Dennis, making her fifth-straight start, had another strong day at the point, registering 12 points, three assists and just one turnover. Representing the youth of the team, Amiya Joyner bounced back in the game with another double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds of her own, bringing her season total to six.

The Bearcats were led on the day by Jillian Hayes with 15 points. Hayes started the game on fire with seven points in the first quarter alone but went on to only score eight points the rest of the way.

As a whole East Carolina’s defense stepped up and gave another opponent fits. The Pirates forced 33 turnovers, scoring 30 points off turnovers and 16 points on fast breaks, to just seven and two for Cincinnati.

At 4-2, the Pirates are off to their best start through six games in conference play since starting with the same mark in 2014-15. The same is true of the team’s 13-6 overall record as the ’14-15 squad started the same.

Up Next

The Pirates head back on the road to take on Wichita State on Saturday in Wichita, Kan. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. (EST).