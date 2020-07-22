Pirates resume athletic activities on campus

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – East Carolina’s athletes were back on the practice field on a hot, steamy Wednesday afternoon on campus.

The Pirates donned their masks and practiced social distancing throughout a 2 hour-plus walk-through. Half the squad worked out inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, while the other half of the team went through drills on the ECU practice fields.

Head coach Mike Houston had a chance to go back and forth throughout the afternoon.

East Carolina is still set to open fall camp on July 31st.

