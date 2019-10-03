Pirates set to host Temple for Thursday night football

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – East Carolina (3-2) will host Temple (3-1) on national television Thursday night at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. ESPN will provide coverage of the 8pm kick-off.

The Owls lone loss came against Buffalo two weeks ago. East Carolina comes into the game riding a two-game winning streak.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity,” said first year ECU Coach Mike Houston. “I know our guys are really looking forward to it.”

The Pirates will wear all black uniforms for the ‘black out’ game. Fans are also encouraged to wear black for the game.

The all-time series on the field is tied at 8-8. Temple has actually captured wins in nine of the 16 match-ups, but one of the games was forfeited by the Owls for using an ineligible player.