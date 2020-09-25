Pirates set to host UCF in noon kick-off Saturday

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

East Carolina will ﬁnally open the 2020 campaign and the second year of the Mike Houston Era when the Pirates host UCF on Saturday for a 12 noon American Athletic Conference clash.

The contest will mark the eighth time in the last nine years that ECU will begin a new season with a tilt (2012-2018) at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

Additionally, the Pirates will start the year with a conference matchup for only the third time as an FBS league member – 2003 (Cincinnati/C-USA) and 2010 (Tulsa/C-USA) – and Sept. 26 represents ECU’s “latest” kickoff since 1947 (Sept. 27).

ECU RECORDS AND STREAKS Qualiﬁed for 10 bowl appearances since 2000 (eight in the last 14 years) … Has won eight of the last 12 season openers … Has won six of the last eight home openers … Has accounted for at least 30 points and 500 total yards in three of the last four games … Has thrown at least one TD pass in nine-straight games (and in 10 of the last 11 contests) … Has scored on 17 of 18 redzone visits (10 TDs, 7 FGs) during its last ﬁve games … Has converted 14 of 15 ﬁeld goal attempts in its last seven games … Has forced at least one turnover in 11-straight games (most since 2009) … Has won 38 of the last 42 games when leading at the half …

Join 9 on your side Sports for complete coverage on-air and on-line all day Saturday for East Carolina vs (13) UCF

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV