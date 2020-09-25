Pirates set to host UCF in noon kick-off Saturday

East Carolina will ﬁnally open the 2020 campaign and the second year of the Mike Houston Era when the Pirates host UCF on Saturday for a 12 noon American Athletic Conference clash.

The contest will mark the eighth time in the last nine years that ECU will begin a new season with a tilt (2012-2018) at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

Additionally, the Pirates will start the year with a conference matchup for only the third time as an FBS league member – 2003 (Cincinnati/C-USA) and 2010 (Tulsa/C-USA) – and Sept. 26 represents ECU’s “latest” kickoff since 1947 (Sept. 27).

ECU RECORDS AND STREAKS Qualiﬁed for 10 bowl appearances since 2000 (eight in the last 14 years) … Has won eight of the last 12 season openers … Has won six of the last eight home openers … Has accounted for at least 30 points and 500 total yards in three of the last four games … Has thrown at least one TD pass in nine-straight games (and in 10 of the last 11 contests) … Has scored on 17 of 18 redzone visits (10 TDs, 7 FGs) during its last ﬁve games … Has converted 14 of 15 ﬁeld goal attempts in its last seven games … Has forced at least one turnover in 11-straight games (most since 2009) … Has won 38 of the last 42 games when leading at the half …

Join 9 on your side Sports for complete coverage on-air and on-line all day Saturday for East Carolina vs (13) UCF