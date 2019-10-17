Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Pirates Take Advantage of Rain to Prepare for Knights

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

9OYS Sports

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – The East Carolina Pirates (3-3) will begin the second half of their season in Orlando taking on Central Florida (4-2) this Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

Both the Pirates and the Knights are coming off of their bye weeks. UCF in their last game lost to Memphis on the road 27-24 while the Pirates loss to Temple 27-17.

Rain could play a factor in the game this upcoming Saturday so the Pirates took advantage of the wet weather in Greenville on Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV