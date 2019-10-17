Pirates Take Advantage of Rain to Prepare for Knights
Greenville, NC (WNCT) – The East Carolina Pirates (3-3) will begin the second half of their season in Orlando taking on Central Florida (4-2) this Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.
Both the Pirates and the Knights are coming off of their bye weeks. UCF in their last game lost to Memphis on the road 27-24 while the Pirates loss to Temple 27-17.
Rain could play a factor in the game this upcoming Saturday so the Pirates took advantage of the wet weather in Greenville on Wednesday.