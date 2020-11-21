Pirates take out depleted Temple in Covid-delayed game, 28-3

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyler Snead scored two touchdowns, including a 95-yard kickoff return, and East Carolina beat Temple 28-3 on Saturday in a game delayed nearly an hour because of COVID-19 concerns.

The game started roughly 50 minutes late after a Temple player was taken back to campus for a rapid COVID-19 test shortly before kickoff. As a result of the situation, five Temple defensive players, including three starters, were ruled out for game because of protocols.

Another game-day announcement resulted in the Owls (1-6, 1-6 American Athletic Conference) starting their fifth-string quarterback, walk-on Kamal Gray, after fourth-stringer Matt Duncan was suspended for violating team rules. Temple’s first three quarterbacks were already unavailable because of COVID-19 protocols or injuries.

Snead’s kickoff return gave the Pirates (2-6, 2-5) a 10-point lead and his 46-yard touchdown catch in the final minute of the half made it 21-3. Holton Ahlers set up his own 1-yard score with a 75-yard run. He also threw for two TDs and was intercepted once. Keaton Mitchell rushed for 103 yards.

Gray threw for 95 yards with two interceptions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV