Pirates to meet Liberty in Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout in Charlotte

GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina will trek across state to square off with Liberty in the inaugural Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte officials at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Tuesday. The Pirates will be part of a tripleheader that also features Virginia versus Temple and Davidson taking on Virginia Tech. Games times, ticket information and television broadcast details will be released at a later date.

“We are extremely excited to have the opportunity to compete in the Hall of Fame Shootout,” ECU Head Coach Joe Dooley said. Coach [Ritchie] MacKay has done a terrific job with his program at Liberty and they will provide us with a strong early season challenge. Charlotte is one of our largest alumni bases and we’re hoping to see a lot of purple in the seats at the Spectrum Center in November.”

East Carolina and Liberty will be meeting on the hardwood for the second consecutive season and ninth time overall. Last year, the Flames posted a 77-57 win over the Pirates in Greenville to earn their third straight win in the series, which ECU leads overall 5-3.

“We’re very excited to be launching a new collegiate event in North Carolina, a state known for its tremendous basketball history,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “Spectrum Center is a fantastic NBA venue in a terrific basketball community, and we’re excited to provide this unique opportunity to six collegiate teams and their fans this fall.”

The Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout is one event in the Hall of Fame’s series of collegiate events, which continues to grow in an effort to celebrate the game outside the museum walls. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is proud to continue its relationship with Learfield IMG College for sponsorship representation of its portfolio of collegiate events. As the health and safety of the athletes, fans and staff is of the utmost importance, the Basketball Hall of Fame will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely in the coming months and provide updates as needed.