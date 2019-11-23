Live Now
Pirates upset Evansville in Bahamas opener

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) – Jayden Gardner poured in a season-high 28 points and East Carolina pulled away for an 85-68 victory over Evansville on Friday in the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase.

Freshman Tristen Newton added 18 points for the Pirates (2-3), who led just 30-26 at halftime. Reserve Seth LeDay had 12 points, while Brandon Suggs scored 10.

Noah Frederking and reserve Sam Cunliffe topped the Purple Aces (3-2) with 17 points apiece. Artur Labinowicz came off the bench to score 12.

East Carolina sank 30 of 52 shots overall (58%), 4 of 11 from 3-point range and 21 of 28 foul shots (75%). Evansville shot just 40% from the floor and 41% from distance (13 of 32). The Purple Aces missed 12 of 29 free throws.

