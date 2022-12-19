GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s basketball team defeated North Carolina A&T, 79-49, on Monday in Minges Coliseum. Four players scored in double figures as the Pirates used a 25-0 second-half run to blow past the Aggies .

East Carolina (8-4) spread the wealth in the win in a way that the team had not to this point in the season. Four Pirates scored in double figures and the team amassed a stunning 24 assists en route to a season-best point total. Those assists represent the 12th highest total in a game in school history and the most since compiling 26 helpers in a December 2017 victory over Savannah State.

History was not only for the offense on Monday, however; the team’s 22 steals in the game tied the sixth highest total in a game in school history. In total, seven Pirates registered two-or-more steals on the day while 39 turnovers forced matched a season high.

Danae McNeal led the way not only in scoring – she recorded a game-high and season-best matching 19 points – but defensively, proving a thorn in the Aggies’ (5-5) side as she racked up six steals. This was the third such defensive performance for the senior guard this season. McNeal was also perfect from the foul line at 5-5. Amiya Joyner , Synia Johnson and Jayla Hearp were the other three Pirates to score in double figures.

For Joyner, 11 points went with a season-best 11 rebounds and gave the freshman big her first-career double-double – the second double-double this season for ECU. Joyner added two blocks to her resumé and also knocked down a pair of triples, including a sensational buzzer-beating long ball to end the first half. The Pirates ended that first half on a 10-0 run over the final 2:22 to lead by 14 at the intermission, a feat which the team would repeat to finish the third quarter. For that third-quarter spurt, East Carolina went 10-0 over just 1:52 of game time to take a daunting 21-point margin into the final period.

The bleeding didn’t stop there, however; the Pirates kept the run going, and over five minutes and 29 seconds, from 1:52 in the third to 6:43 in the fourth, East Carolina outscored A&T 25-0. The run blossomed the lead to 36, the largest margin of the game in a contest in which ECU led for 39:33 and never trailed.

Hearp had another strong night shooting as she amassed a season-best 18 points while knocking down a pair of triples. Hearp was joined in stellar outings by Johnson who had a bounce-back game with 11 points, four assists, and four steals.

Up Next

The Pirates hit the road one more time before the holiday break, taking on Hampton on Wednesday at 3 p.m. The game will be streamed on FloHoops ($).