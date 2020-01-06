Pitt CC Basketball Dominates Southwest Virginia CC

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – Pitt Community College men’s basketball team improved to 9-6 after a 100-51 over Southwest Virginia CC. The Bulldogs exploded in the second half outscoring Southwest Virginia 65-28.

The Bulldogs bounced back from a 97-68 loss last night at Davidson County Community College. Kristopher Clark scored 13 points in the loss.

Pitt Community College is in action again next Saturday on the road at Guilford Technical Community College. They return home on January 18, when they host Davidson County Community College.