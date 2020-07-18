Pitt CC Will Not Play Sports Until Spring 2021 Semester

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – The National Junior College Athletic Association announced Monday that it will be moving some of its fall sports to the spring of 2021. That includes football, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball. Winter sports such as basketball will begin in January as opposed to their regular late-fall opening date. This decision affects Pitt Community College and other junior colleges in Eastern North Carolina.

The Bulldogs will continue to hold practices for players during the fall semester, however, scrimmages will not be scheduled. The Bulldogs volleyball team and basketball team will have to wait to get their seasons started until 2021.

Athletic Director Dawn Manning said that she believes that this is the best decision for Pitt CC athletes to keep them safe and give them the opportunity to play as many games as possible.