CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WNCT) — Another area recreation softball team came away big winners over the weekend.

The Pitt County Girls 10U softball team went unbeaten at the Southeast Regional 10U Tournament of State Champions to claim the overall title. Pitt County was the North Carolina champion.

Pitt County beat Florida, 11-1, Tennessee, 15-0, South Carolina, 2-0, and Florida again in the title game, 15-2.