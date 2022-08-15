STAFFORD, Va. (WNCT) — Bad weather turned a Sunday night game in the Babe Ruth Baseball World Series into an early-morning contest.

The Greenville 13-15 all-star baseball team saw its scheduled 8:30 p.m. game with Lakeside, Va. pushed back to a midnight start. Just before 2 a.m., however, Greenville wrapped up a 14-0 victory to move to 2-0 in pool play at the World Series. The game was called after five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.

According to a report from GameChanger.com, Greenville finished with 10 hits and put the game away early with two runs in the first inning and eight more in the second. Greenville scored in every inning but the fifth.

Greenville got its first two runs when Matthew Aldridge and Ethan Simmons were each hit by pitches with the bases loaded.

In the second, Greenville had five hits, a walk, a sacrifice fly, an error and a hit by pitch to push across its eight runs. Brett Cash, Joseph May and Parker Watson had consecutive singles that drove in a run each, giving Greenville a 5-0 lead. After Demarcus McCray was hit by a pitch to load the bases again, Aldridge drew a walk that scored another run, making it 6-0.

Two wild pitches scored runs before Simmons hit into a fielder’s choice that drove in another run, making it 9-0. Andrew Knight-Hyatt’s RBI single capped the scoring.

Joseph May earned the win for Greenville. He allowed zero hits and zero runs over two innings, striking out three and walking zero. Cash and Caleb Grandy pitched in relief to close out the game. Lakeside, Va., finished with just one hit.

Cash, May and Knight-Hyatt each finished with two hits for Greenville, which was scheduled to face Rapid City, SD on Monday at 4 p.m. in pool play.