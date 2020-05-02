Pitt County High School Athletes Stay In Shape During COVID-19 Pandemic

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – Getting a workout in under the current conditions that the world is living in isn’t easy. Gyms are shut down, schools are closed and practices are canceled, this makes getting a sweat in, takes effort.

Michael Allen and Danny Sadler Jr. of J.H. Rose and Perry Edwards of South Central have been working out at a park in Greenville to try to stay in shape. The three athletes play for different schools and they’ve brought that competitive spirit to the workout, to try to help push each other to work harder.

The idea to work out at the park came from running back Michael Allen, who says he got the idea to use the sand from watching Instagram videos of NFL players that use sand with their trainers.