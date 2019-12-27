Pitt County Holiday Basketball Tournament Begins
Ayden, NC (WNCT) – Ayden-Grifton High School is home to this year’s Pitt County Boy’s Basketball Holiday Tournament. D.H. Conley, J.H. Rose, North Lenoir, Greene Central, North Pitt, and Ayden-Grifton are all participating in this year’s tournament.
D.H. Conley and North Lenoir got the tournament started. Conley won their opening game 63-49. North Lenoir’s J.J. Gatling scored 25 in the loss.
Ayden-Grifton played North Pitt in the second game of the tournament. Ayden-Grifton won their opening game 71-66.
North Pitt and North Lenoir will play in a consolation game at 4:30 Friday. Ayden-Grifton will play Greene Central and D.H. Conley will play J.H. Rose next.
Other Basketball Scores:
West Rowan 62, Salisbury 82
Southern Wayne 60, Arendell Parrott 66
Smithfield-Selma 27, Hunt 56
Northeastern 36, Washington County 66
Wake Christian 48, West Johnston 58
Wilson Prep 55, Clayton 59