Pitt County Holiday Basketball Tournament Begins

Ayden, NC (WNCT) – Ayden-Grifton High School is home to this year’s Pitt County Boy’s Basketball Holiday Tournament. D.H. Conley, J.H. Rose, North Lenoir, Greene Central, North Pitt, and Ayden-Grifton are all participating in this year’s tournament.

D.H. Conley and North Lenoir got the tournament started. Conley won their opening game 63-49. North Lenoir’s J.J. Gatling scored 25 in the loss.

Ayden-Grifton played North Pitt in the second game of the tournament. Ayden-Grifton won their opening game 71-66.

North Pitt and North Lenoir will play in a consolation game at 4:30 Friday. Ayden-Grifton will play Greene Central and D.H. Conley will play J.H. Rose next.

Other Basketball Scores:

West Rowan 62, Salisbury 82

Southern Wayne 60, Arendell Parrott 66

Smithfield-Selma 27, Hunt 56

Northeastern 36, Washington County 66

Wake Christian 48, West Johnston 58

Wilson Prep 55, Clayton 59