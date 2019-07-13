Pitt County Post 39 advances to Area 1 East finals

WINTERVILLE (WNCT) – Pitt County Post 39 wrapped up its Area 1 East semifinal series with Wayne County with a pair of wins on Friday .

Game three of the series was suspended on Thursday night with Pitt County leading 7-0 in the 4th inning. The game resumed on Friday afternoon, and Wayne County rallied with 5 runs. The rally stalled and Pitt County took game three, 7-5.

In game four, Pitt County scored three runs in the bottom of the 7th inning to tie the game. Ryker Galaska then hit a walk-off home run in the 8th inning to win the game, 5-4 and clinch the series.

Pitt County will take on Kinston in the Area 1 East finals.