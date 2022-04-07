GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — When it comes to competition, everyone wants to be the best.

After the coronavirus pandemic put their plans on pause, Special Olympians from Pitt County are finally getting the chance to participate in the upcoming USA Games. They will participate as part of a 5v5 tournament that will take place in Orlando on June 4-12.

Check out Team SONC Basketball (Pitt County)’s team fundraising page for Special Olympics North Carolina (specialolympicsnc.com)

