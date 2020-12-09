Plans for much-anticipated Raleigh soccer stadium hits roadblock

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Plans to build a soccer stadium and entertainment district in Southeast Raleigh hit a major roadblock Tuesday.

Raleigh’s Planning Commission voted unanimously to deny the rezoning request by developers. The recommendation will be delivered to the City Council, which has the final vote.

“I find this whole thing disappointing because there is a general opportunity here for Raleigh, but you can’t do it at the expense of people,” said commissioner Jennifer Lampman.

During Tuesday’s meeting commissioner said there are some benefits to the proposed stadium and entertainment district, such as job creation and bringing grocery stores and other investments to Southeast Raleigh.

However, many felt the proposal wasn’t ready, nor in the city’s best interest, citing concerns over the amount of affordable housing proposed, traffic, gentrification, displacement and equity issues relating to transportation and employment.

“Maybe this is a really good thing, but it’s coming before things are in place to guide the growth to ensure that it is equitable. I worry by approving this now we will be signing off on the potential for disproportionally high and adverse transportation, environmental, economic and social impacts and there would primarily be bored by black communities,” said commissioner Nicole H. Bennett

During the meeting several members of the public both spoke for and against the project.

However, commissioners expressed frustration over a lack of community engagement, saying residents should have been asked for input before a development plan was in place, rather than for thier reaction after plans were drawn up.

“This rezoning application shows a vicious disregard for equity and fairness,” said commissioner Michele McIntosh.

Kane Realty Corporation, the developers behind the project issued this statement on the rezoning case:

“We appreciate the Planning Commission for their extensive review of the Downtown South rezoning case. We agree with the Planning Commission’s view that this project can do so much more, and believe the way to accomplish that is through a Tax Increment Grant. We remain committed to advancing a project that is respectful of and responsive to community concern,” said Bonner Gaylord.

Developers requested 145 acres be rezoned to make way for the $2 billion project including a 20,000 seat open-air stadium with street-level retail, office space, and housing at the intersection of South Saunders Street and Interstate-40.

The Planning Commission recommendation will be delivered to the City Council on December 15th.

At that time City Council will conduct a public hearing to consider the rezoning request before voting.