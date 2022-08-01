MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The start of the Coastal Plain League postseason was delayed a day due to weather.

The Morehead City Marlins were set to host the Wilson Tobs on Sunday in the first of their best-of-three series. However, rain and field conditions prevented the game from being played at Big Rock Stadium.

Game 1 will now be played on Monday in Morehead City at 7. Game 2 will be played in Wilson on Tuesday at 7 with the gates opening one hour earlier at 6 p.m.

Fans who have already purchased tickets to the playoff game will receive an email containing details of the date change. Tickets are still available to purchase online at wilsontobs.com