Predator leads 62nd Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament after first day

MOREHEAD CITY (WNCT) – The Predator out of Hatteras is the leader of the 62nd annual Big Rock Blue Marlin tournament after a 494.2- pound catch on the first day of fishing.

Gene Olmo caught the tournament leader.

The tournament runs through Saturday. Competitors have six days to fish four of them. 189 of the 204 boats in this year’s event were out today.

The Hatter Done was the first boat to bring home a legal blue marlin today. The Hatter Done catch was 488.1 pounds.

The Predator caught their marlin after a five hour battle. The boat arrived back at Big Rock Landing shortly before 8pm.