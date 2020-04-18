Prep Summer Baseball Turns to Independent Summer League

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – The American Legion has cancelled all youth activities from the summer of 2020, meaning that this season American Legion baseball will not be played.

North Pitt baseball coach Ryan Meadows took it upon himself to put together a team to play in the newly formed Independent Summer league to give kids a chance to play this summer if guidelines change involving the Coronavirus.

The league is currently planning on beginning their season on July 1st. the League will feature teams throughout eastern North Carolina.

Since tryouts can not be held Meadows says that the Pitt County team has had to go off of coaches recommendations to fill out their roster.