Greenville, NC (WNCT) – Blake Proehl is entering his junior season with the Pirates. Proehl enters 2020 coming off of a 54 reception season, where he scored four touchdowns and racked up 670 yards.

Proehl comes from a long line of football players. Blake Proehl’s father Ricky Proehl played 17 seasons in the NFL and won two super bowls. Blake’s brother Austin also played receiver, playing at UNC-Chapel Hill.