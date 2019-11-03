Purple Evens World Series With 4-3 Win

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Charlie Larson broke a three-all tie with a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the third inning lifting Purple to a 4-3 win Saturday afternoon at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. With the win, Purple evened up the World Series setting up a winner-take-all contest Sunday afternoon.



Trailing 3-2 going to the home half of the third, Justin Wilcoxen’s infield single with the bases loaded scored Thomas Francisco knotting the game at three. Larson followed with a bases loaded walk scoring Christian Smallwood for the would-be game-winning run.



Elijah Gill (1-0) earned the win working three innings where he allowed three runs (all earned) on five hits with three strikeouts. Trystan Kimmel picked up the save working a scoreless seventh allowing a hit, walking one and striking out one. Carter Spivey (1.2, 1 BB, 1 K), A.J. Wilson (0.1 IP, 1 K) and Matt Bridges (1.0 IP, 1 K) combined to toss three innings of relief bridging the gap between Gill and Kimmel.



Carson Whisenhunt (0-1) suffered the loss allowing four runs (all earned) on five hits with a walk and three punch outs in 2.1 innings of work. C.J. Mayhue worked three scoreless frames giving up two hits, walking a pair and striking out two while Cody Benton tossed two-thirds of an inning.



Bryson Worrell didn’t waste any time in getting Gold on the board after he belted a solo home run to left field for an early 1-0 advantage in the top of the first.



Purple tied the game at one-all on Smallwood’s single to left field that scored Seth Caddell, who doubled to left with two outs.



Matt James’ two-run homer in the top of the second gave Gold a 3-1 lead. Whisenhunt singled up the middle with one out, stole second and came around to score on James’ long ball to deep left-center.



Wilcoxen pulled Purple within one, 3-2, in the second when he pushed across Christian Jayne with an RBI ground out. Jayne doubled to right center then took third on a wild pitch before crossing the plate.



Caddell and Smallwood each tallied a pair of hits for Purple, while Wilcoxen plated a pair of runs. Lane Hoover reached base three times (single, double, walk) and stole a pair of bases lead the Gold team offensively.



Game three of the World Series will be played Sunday, Nov. 3 with a 12:20 p.m. (ET) scheduled first pitch.