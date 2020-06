MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Only 11 of the 205 boats entered in the 62nd Big Rock Blue Marlin tournament fished on the fourth day of the event. The Sea Wolf scored the only release of the day. Their blue marlin release came at 1:39pm .

That means the leaderboard stays the same with two days of fishing to go.

62nd Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament Leaderboard (Through Thursday)