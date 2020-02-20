Rampants, Falcons advance to ECC 3A/4A Finals on semi-final night

JH Rose and South Central were both semi-final winners on Wednesday night in games moved up to beat the potentially bad weather set for Thursday and Friday.

Here are the night’s scores:

BOYS

JH Rose 73, Eastern Wayne 67

South Central 52, Aycock 40

Kinston 74, South Lenoir 43

Washington 77, Greene Central 58

Farmville Central 89, North Johnston 46

Tarboro 55, Riverside 53

Northside 81, White Oak 67

West Carteret 81, Swansboro 57

GIRLS

Kinston 59, South Lenoir 19

Croatan 58, SW Onslow 30

DH Conley 64, New Bern 26

Jacksonville 73, West Carteret 28