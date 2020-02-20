Rampants, Falcons advance to ECC 3A/4A Finals on semi-final night

JH Rose and South Central were both semi-final winners on Wednesday night in games moved up to beat the potentially bad weather set for Thursday and Friday.
Here are the night’s scores:
BOYS
JH Rose 73, Eastern Wayne 67
South Central 52, Aycock 40
Kinston 74, South Lenoir 43
Washington 77, Greene Central 58
Farmville Central 89, North Johnston 46
Tarboro 55, Riverside 53
Northside 81, White Oak 67
West Carteret 81, Swansboro 57
GIRLS
Kinston 59, South Lenoir 19
Croatan 58, SW Onslow 30
DH Conley 64, New Bern 26
Jacksonville 73, West Carteret 28