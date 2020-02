GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Silas James scored 21 points and Montez Green added 20 as JH Rose rolled past New Bern, 94-66 Monday night.

With the win the Rampants improve to 17-1 overall and 7-1 in the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A.

Amir Sidberry led the Bears with 14 points. New Bern fell to 6-12 and 2-7 in the conference with the loss.