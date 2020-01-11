Rampants stay unbeaten as part of Friday night hoops
GREENVILLE (WNCT) – JH Rose ran its record to a perfect 12-0 with a hard-fought 89-81 win over Eastern Wayne on Friday night.
Boys Scores
JH Rose 89, Eastern Wayne 81
DH Conley 45, CB Aycock 35
Farmville Central 87, North Johnston 47
Wayne Country Day 84, John Paul II 51
Washington 61, South Lenoir 57
SW Edgecombe 70, Nash Central 55
North Lenoir 84, Ayden-Grifton 77
West Carteret 85, Swansboro 39
Cary Christian 66, Parrott Academy 60
Greene Central 75, West Craven 66
Girls Scores
Cary Christian 56, Parrott Academy 34
Greene Central 38, West Craven 36
North Lenoir 69, Ayden-Grifton 55
Washington 38, South Lenoir 34
Farmville Central 72, North Johnston 42
West Carteret 56, Swansboro 39
East Duplin 62, Midway 44
Croatan 49, Richlands 35
SW Onslow 70, East Carteret 48