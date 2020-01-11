Rampants stay unbeaten as part of Friday night hoops

GREENVILLE, N.C. – A late rally fell just short as the ECU women's basketball team fell to SMU 55-47 on Wednesday night in Minges Coliseum.

ECU (3-12, 0-2 AAC) was led in scoring for the second straight game by Lashonda Monk, with the junior guard finishing with 23 points and a team-high eight rebounds. She also set a new career-high with two blocks to go with four steals.

SMU (7-7, 1-1 AAC) saw Kayla White score a team-high 18 points, as White shot 7-of-10 from the field and 2-of-3 from beyond the arc. JaQuia White and Johnasia Cash each had nine points while Cash had eight rebounds.

In a pattern that repeated throughout the game, the first quarter started with SMU scoring 11 of the game's first 15 points, including seven by JaQuia White. Monk was the only Pirate who could score early, scoring the first four points for ECU. The Pirates offense finally began to show some life when Taniyah Thompson hit a pair of jumpers while Dominique Claytor and Tiara Chambers each made layups as part of an 8-4 ECU run to end the quarter, making it 15-12 at the end of one.

Neither team could get much offense going in the second quarter. After a Chambers layup to open the frame, ECU went scoreless for nearly seven minutes. On the other end, Kayla White was the only Mustang who could find any offense, as she rattled off a 6-0 run by herself. ECU finally snapped its scoreless streak with a Monk triple from the left wing. That seemed to momentarily take the lid off the rim as Xianna Josephs scored in the post and then a Katerina Tsineke steal led to a Monk layup, tying the score at 21. Unfortunately for the Pirates, the run stopped there as White hit a jumper out of an SMU timeout. That jumper was the difference at the half, as the Mustangs led 23-21.

SMU opened the second half on a 9-2 run to take a 32-23 lead, the largest of the game. ECU answered with a 6-2 run of its own, powered by four points from Monk. But White ended any momentum ECU had by hitting a three as the shot clock wound down. At the end of the third, ECU trailed 38-31.

After a jumper from Monk opened the fourth quarter, the Mustangs went on a 7-0 run to take a 45-33 lead with 6:08 remaining. The Pirates had one more run in them. ECU went to the press and that created layup opportunities, as Necole Hope, Josephs, Monk and Thompson all got to the rim. When Monk cashed in her second three-pointer of the game, the SMU lead had been cut to just four (51-47) with 1:13 left in the game.

The Pirates never got any closer and an SMU layup along with a pair of free throws allowed the Mustangs close out the contest and take the victory.

ECU finished 19-of-64 (.297) from the floor, 2-of-12 (.167) from three and 7-of-12 (.583) from the charity stripe. SMU shot 20-of-51 (.392) from the field, 3-of-8 (.375) from beyond the arc, and 12-of-15 (.800) from the free throw line.

ECU will be back home for a second straight game when the Pirates host Wichita State on Sunday afternoon. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m., in Minges Coliseum.

ECU Notes

ECU QuotesECU Head Coach Kim McNeill