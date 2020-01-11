Live Now
Rampants stay unbeaten as part of Friday night hoops

9OYS Sports

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – JH Rose ran its record to a perfect 12-0 with a hard-fought 89-81 win over Eastern Wayne on Friday night.

Boys Scores

JH Rose 89, Eastern Wayne 81

DH Conley 45, CB Aycock 35

Farmville Central 87, North Johnston 47

Wayne Country Day 84, John Paul II 51

Washington 61, South Lenoir 57

SW Edgecombe 70, Nash Central 55

North Lenoir 84, Ayden-Grifton 77

West Carteret 85, Swansboro 39

Cary Christian 66, Parrott Academy 60

Greene Central 75, West Craven 66

Girls Scores

Cary Christian 56, Parrott Academy 34

Greene Central 38, West Craven 36

North Lenoir 69, Ayden-Grifton 55

Washington 38, South Lenoir 34

Farmville Central 72, North Johnston 42

West Carteret 56, Swansboro 39

East Duplin 62, Midway 44

Croatan 49, Richlands 35

SW Onslow 70, East Carteret 48

