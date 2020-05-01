Record-setting QB Shane Carden reflects on 2014 win over UNC

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Record-setting Pirate quarterback Shane Carden has fond memories of East Carolina’s 70-41 win over North Carolina in 2014.
Carden threw four touchdown passes that day and ran for two more scores. He threw for over 400 yards in front of the largets crowd in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium history, 51,082.
“That was a lot of fun that day,” said Carden. “The stadium was rocking and we really had it going.”
WNCT-TV will feature the game on Saturday in another East Carolina Classic Rewind. Kick-off is set for 11:30AM on 9 on your side. The game will also be available online.