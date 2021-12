RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - The state of North Carolina is sending two Red Cross volunteers to Kentucky to help with tornado and storm relief, CBS 17 learned Sunday morning.

Following the largest tornado devastation that spanned at least 200 miles across Kentucky Friday and Saturday, that has now killed at least 70 people, the Eastern North Carolina Regional Communications Director, Cally Edwards, confirmed two members from the NC Red Cross Chapter will deploy to the state on Monday.