Re/Max tops Host Lions Club to take 1-0 series lead in Greenville Little League City Championship series

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Re/Max is one win away from winning the Greenville Little League City Championship after picking up a dramatic 7-5 victory over Host Lions Club on Wednesday at Elm Street Park.

Game 2 of the best-of-three series is Thursday at 7 p.m. at Elm Street Park. Re/Max is the defending city champion.

Re/Max rallied from a 4-2 deficit with two runs in the fifth inning and three in the sixth. Host Lions Club got a run in the bottom of the sixth but couldn’t get any closer.

Haitham Abulatifa got the win on the mound in relief of Re/Max starting pitcher Laith Abulatifa (3ER, 5K, 6BB), striking out six with three hits and a run earned. He also had a hit and drove in two runs. Carson Logan led Re/Max with two hits and three RBI. Kaleb Pitt (1-for-4) also drove in a run and Rooke Knittle (2-for-3) had a double, his team’s only extra-base hit.

Re/Max finished with nine hits while Host Lions Club had eight.

Henry Aldridge had three hits — a double, triple and solo home run — scored three times with a RBI for Host Lions Club. Jack Hager (2-for-3, 2B) drove in a run as did Weston Malpass (1-for-2) and Lane Davenport.