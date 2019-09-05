Riverside makes it 10-10 in ‘Battle for the Paddle’

Around the area (WNCT)- Riverside made it ten wins in ten tries in the annual ‘Battle for the Paddle’ with rival South Creek, beating the Cougars, 44-22 on Wednesday night.

Here are the other scores from Wednesday night’s games that were played early to Hurricane Dorian.

Southwest Edgecombe 62, South Central 27

North Edgecombe 48, Farmville Central 6

Southern Nash 42, Bunn 14

Wilson Fike 35, Kinston 21

Goldsboro 20, Southern Wayne 8

Northampton 56, Warren 7

Rosewood 61, Spring Creek 6

Northside-Pinetown 35, Camden 14