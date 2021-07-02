Rocky Mount has other plans, eliminates North State from District 4 tourney, faces Tar Heel in Saturday final

GREENVILLE, N.C. — When the District 4 Little League ages 10-12 baseball tournament final is played Saturday, Rocky Mount will be looking to knock off its second opponent from Greenville.

Rocky Mount surprised North State with a 7-3 victory Friday in the losers bracket final at Elm Street Park. Rocky Mount and Tar Heel are scheduled to play Saturday at 11 a.m. in the tournament final. If Rocky Mount wins, a deciding game will be played Sunday at 1 p.m.

North State hit four home runs and beat Rocky Mount, 8-4, on Tuesday.

North State took a 3-1 lead into the fourth inning before Rocky Mount struck for four runs to take the lead for good. Andrew Rine hit into a fielder’s choice that resulted in an error for North State, giving Rocky Mount a 4-3 lead. A single to the gap by Peyton Harris scored Rine to extend the lead to 5-3.

Vincent Wilson then hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning that gave Rocky Mount a 7-3 lead.

Wilson (HR, 4 RBI), Jaelyn McLean (2B, 2 runs) and Peyton Harris (two RBI) each had two hits for Rocky Mount.

Drew Lambert (2-for-3, 2 RBI) led North State at the plate. He also struck out four and walked two on the mound. Caleb Case (1-for-3), Jack Flannagan (1-for-1), Carmine Garland (1-for-2) and Henry Aldridge (1-for-1) had North State’s other hits.

The winner of the District 4 Tournament goes to Myers Park in Charlotte for the state tournament, which starts July 10.