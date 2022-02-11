Rocky Mount’s Buck Leonard among limited edition Negro League Bobbleheads unveiled on Friday

KANSAS CITY (WNCT) — The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, in partnership with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, unveiled the first officially licensed, limited edition Negro Leagues Field of Legends Bobbleheads.

Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum said, “We’re thrilled to be releasing the Negro Leagues Field Legends Bobbleheads today to celebrate Black History Month.”

These bobbleheads replicate the 13 life-size statues featured at the NLBM on the museum’s Field of Legends. The people included are Josh Gibson, Buck Leanord, Pop Lloyd, Judy Johnson, Ray Dandridge, Cool Papa Bell, Oscar Charleston, Leon Day, Satchel Paige, Martin Dihigo, Rube Foster, Buck O’ Neil, and Bob Motley.

Leonard is a North Carolina native, born and raised in Rocky Mount. He is regarded as one of the best hitters to play in the Negro Leagues and was a key part of the Homestead Grays dynasty of the 1930s and 1940s.

Buck spend his entire 15-year career with the Grays. This is the longest term of service for a player with one team in the Negro League History. After his baseball career, he returned back to North Carolina.

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is a privately funded museum dedicated to preserving the history of Negro League Baseball in America. It was founded in 1990 in Kansas City in the historic 18th and Vine District, the hub of African American cultural activity in Kansas City during the first half of the 20th century.

Since moving into its 10,000 square-foot home in November of 1997, the NLBM has welcomed more than two million visitors and has become one of the most important cultural institutions in the world for its work to give voice to a once forgotten chapter of baseball and American history.

You can visit them at www.NegroLeaguesHistory.com or www.facebook.com/NegroLeaguesHistory.