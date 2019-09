GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Jack Host tied the game with a penalty kick and then Tanner Fields kicked home the game-winner, as JH Rose slipped by rival DH Conley Tuesday night.

The Rampants improved to 4-3-2 on the year with the win.

Conley’s Corbin Jefferson had given the Vikings the lead in the second half before the Rampants rallied for the win.