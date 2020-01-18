Rose suffers first loss; Washington County stays unbeaten for Friday night hoops

GREENVILLE, N.C. (ECU MEDIA RELATIONS) - East Carolina Head Football Coach Mike Houston announced Thursday that the contract of defensive coordinator and safeties coach Bob Trott will not be renewed.

“Bob Trott is a good football coach and a great person," Houston said. "I have known him for 15 years and worked with him the last four seasons. I would like to thank him for his leadership and commitment, and I wish he and his family the best.