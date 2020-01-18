Live Now
Rose suffers first loss; Washington County stays unbeaten for Friday night hoops

GREENVILLE (WNCT)- South Central upset previously unbeaten JH Rose, 62-58 while Washington County beat Edenton in a battle of unbeatens to highlight the Friday night basketball action in Eastern North Carolina this week.

BOYS SCORES

South Central 62, JH Rose 58

Washington County 80, Edenton 74

Farmville Central 76, Nash Central 61

Kinston 84, North Lenoir 43

Greene Central 83, Ayden-Grifton 44

Pender 75, Croatan 30

SW Edgecombe 84, North Pitt 41

Dixon 68, Richlands 62

Greenfield 85, Wayne Country Day 71

West Carteret 93, White Oak 39

GIRLS SCORES

South Central 44, JH Rose 37

Kinston 56, North Lenoir 44

Jacksonville 69, Swansboro 41

John Paul II 84, Wayne Christian 60

Farmville Central 56, North Lenoir 44

SW Onslow 53, Trask 47

Croatan 56, Pender 19

White Oak 31, West Carteret 27

Washington 51, West Craven 19

