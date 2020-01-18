Rose suffers first loss; Washington County stays unbeaten for Friday night hoops
GREENVILLE (WNCT)- South Central upset previously unbeaten JH Rose, 62-58 while Washington County beat Edenton in a battle of unbeatens to highlight the Friday night basketball action in Eastern North Carolina this week.
BOYS SCORES
South Central 62, JH Rose 58
Washington County 80, Edenton 74
Farmville Central 76, Nash Central 61
Kinston 84, North Lenoir 43
Greene Central 83, Ayden-Grifton 44
Pender 75, Croatan 30
SW Edgecombe 84, North Pitt 41
Dixon 68, Richlands 62
Greenfield 85, Wayne Country Day 71
West Carteret 93, White Oak 39
GIRLS SCORES
South Central 44, JH Rose 37
Kinston 56, North Lenoir 44
Jacksonville 69, Swansboro 41
John Paul II 84, Wayne Christian 60
Farmville Central 56, North Lenoir 44
SW Onslow 53, Trask 47
Croatan 56, Pender 19
White Oak 31, West Carteret 27
Washington 51, West Craven 19