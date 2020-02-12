Live Now
Rose upsets South Central on Senior Night, 49-46

WINTERVILLE (WNCT) – JH Rose avenged an earlier loss to South Central on Tuesday night with a 49-46 win over the Falcons on Senior Night.

South Central can still wrap up the Eastern Carolina 3A-4A regular season title with a win over DH Conley on Thursday.

Here are the night’s other scores:

BOYS SCORES:

Kinston 82, North Lenoir 42

Dixon 58, Richlands 54

Pender 74, Croatan 37

CB Aycock 55, South Lenoir 42

Greene Central 85, Ayden-Grifton 40

Farmville Central 84, Beddingfield 48

GIRLS SCORES:

JH Rose 40, South Central 39

South Lenoir 41, CB Aycock 46

Croatan 51, Pender 21

Trask 59, Southwest 46

Kinston 51, North Lenoir 40

Richlands 77, Dixon 47

Ayden-Grifton 59, Greene Central 48

Farmville Central 75, Beddingfield 51

