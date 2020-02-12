Rose upsets South Central on Senior Night, 49-46

WINTERVILLE (WNCT) – JH Rose avenged an earlier loss to South Central on Tuesday night with a 49-46 win over the Falcons on Senior Night.
South Central can still wrap up the Eastern Carolina 3A-4A regular season title with a win over DH Conley on Thursday.
Here are the night’s other scores:
BOYS SCORES:
Kinston 82, North Lenoir 42
Dixon 58, Richlands 54
Pender 74, Croatan 37
CB Aycock 55, South Lenoir 42
Greene Central 85, Ayden-Grifton 40
Farmville Central 84, Beddingfield 48
GIRLS SCORES:
JH Rose 40, South Central 39
South Lenoir 41, CB Aycock 46
Croatan 51, Pender 21
Trask 59, Southwest 46
Kinston 51, North Lenoir 40
Richlands 77, Dixon 47
Ayden-Grifton 59, Greene Central 48
Farmville Central 75, Beddingfield 51