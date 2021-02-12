Rose wins on busy Friday of high school basketball
Boys Basketball Scoreboard:
JH Rose 77, Eastern Wayne 55
DH Conley 38, CB Aycock 33
Ayden Grifton 64, North Lenoir 63
North Pitt 80, North Johnston 41
Pender 76, Dixon 46
GRACE 61, Arendall Parrott 45
Hobbton 57, Union 42
Riverside 61, South Creek 35
Croatan 46, Richlands 34
Southern Nash 72, Hunt 51
Hertford County 71, Pasquotank 21
Princeton 95, North Duplin 33
Wallace Rose-Hill 60, Midway 57
Girls Basketball Scoreboard:
North Pitt 74, North Johnston 37
JH Rose 51, Eastern Wayne 25
Gates County 43, John A Holmes 42
Pender 56, Dixon 26
Midway 63, Wallace Rose-Hill 37
Hunt 52, Southern Nash 32
Riverside 61, South Creek 15