Rose wins on busy Friday of high school basketball

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More Big Race - Daytona

Boys Basketball Scoreboard:

JH Rose 77, Eastern Wayne 55

DH Conley 38, CB Aycock 33

Ayden Grifton 64, North Lenoir 63

North Pitt 80, North Johnston 41

Pender 76, Dixon 46

GRACE 61, Arendall Parrott 45

Hobbton 57, Union 42

Riverside 61, South Creek 35

Croatan 46, Richlands 34

Southern Nash 72, Hunt 51

Hertford County 71, Pasquotank 21

Princeton 95, North Duplin 33

Wallace Rose-Hill 60, Midway 57

Girls Basketball Scoreboard:

North Pitt 74, North Johnston 37

JH Rose 51, Eastern Wayne 25

Gates County 43, John A Holmes 42

Pender 56, Dixon 26

Midway 63, Wallace Rose-Hill 37

Hunt 52, Southern Nash 32

Riverside 61, South Creek 15

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV