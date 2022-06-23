GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Turns out the Greenville Little League City Championship was decided on Wednesday and confirmed on Thursday.

Ross Orthodontics (16-10), the North State champions, scored three runs in Wednesday’s game before rain halted play. When play resumed Thursday, Ross held on for a 4-1 victory over Tar Heel champion Truist (24-2) in a game played at Elm Street Park.

Ross can win the title with a victory on Friday at 7. A deciding game, if needed in the best-of-3 series, would be played Saturday at 11 a.m.

Ross scored three of its runs in the first inning on Wednesday without the aid of a hit. The rains then came and stopped play with two outs in the bottom of the first inning with Truist batting.

Ross got its runs on a hit-by-pitch and two bases-loaded walks. Foster Griffis was hit by a pitch, scoring Jackson Modlin for a 1-0 lead. Grant Holley then walked to score Reed Hardee before a passed ball scored Bicket Griffis.

Ross added a run in the third when Bicket Griffis scored on a groundout.

Truist scored its run in the bottom of the sixth when Gavin Whitley scored on a passed ball with Ryder Anderson batting. Ross got the next two outs to end the game.

RossOrthodontics-vs-Truist-Jun-22-2022[8361]Download

Bicket Griffis got the win, giving up three hits with five strikeouts. Ross finished with three hits with Graham Albritton (1-for-3), Cooper Alexander (1-for-3) and Bicket Griffis (1-for-2, 2 runs) for Ross.

Haiden Simo (2-for-3), Gavin Whitley (1-for-3, run) and Ryder Anderson (1-for-3) had Truist’s hits.