GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Turns out the Greenville Little League City Championship was decided on Wednesday and confirmed on Thursday.

Ross Orthodontics (16-10), the North State champions, scored three runs in Wednesday’s game before rain halted play. When play resumed Thursday, Ross held on for a 4-1 victory over Tar Heel champion Truist (24-2) in a game played at Elm Street Park.

Ross can win the title with a victory on Friday at 7. A deciding game, if needed in the best-of-3 series, would be played Saturday at 11 a.m.

Ross scored three of its runs in the first inning on Wednesday without the aid of a hit. The rains then came and stopped play with two outs in the bottom of the first inning with Truist batting.

Ross got its runs on a hit-by-pitch and two bases-loaded walks. Foster Griffis was hit by a pitch, scoring Jackson Modlin for a 1-0 lead. Grant Holley then walked to score Reed Hardee before a passed ball scored Bicket Griffis.

Ross added a run in the third when Bicket Griffis scored on a groundout.

Truist scored its run in the bottom of the sixth when Gavin Whitley scored on a passed ball with Ryder Anderson batting. Ross got the next two outs to end the game.

Bicket Griffis got the win, giving up three hits with five strikeouts. Ross finished with three hits with Graham Albritton (1-for-3), Cooper Alexander (1-for-3) and Bicket Griffis (1-for-2, 2 runs) for Ross.

Haiden Simo (2-for-3), Gavin Whitley (1-for-3, run) and Ryder Anderson (1-for-3) had Truist’s hits.