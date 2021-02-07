Sam Hauser scores 23 as No. 14 Virginia beats Pittsburgh 73-65

Virginia forward Sam Hauser (10) throws the ball up during an NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Charlottesville, Va. (Erin Edgerton/The Daily Progress via AP, Pool)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Sam Hauser scored 10 of his 23 points during a key second-half stretch, and No. 14 Virginia pulled away from Pittsburgh for a 73-65 victory.

Hauser, Jay Huff and Tomas Woldetensae all hit back-to-back 3-pointers in a 23-9 surge that turned a 36-all game into a 59-45 lead for the Cavaliers.

Woldetensae had 14 points and Huff finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.

Virginia has won nine of its last 10, all against ACC competition.