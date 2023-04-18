CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — We’re several days away from one of the biggest NFL Drafts in Carolina Panthers’ history. CSL has all the exclusive coverage you could possibly want.

Queen City News, the official station of the Carolina Panthers, and Charlotte Sports Live, the only place to turn for exclusive Panthers coverage, are about to erupt with more Charlotte Draft intel than you have ever gotten before.

Hours of NFL Draft specials, the first interviews with Head Coach Frank Reich, General Manager Scott Fitterer, and whichever franchise QB the team picks. All right here on FOX Charlotte.

Get ready Queen City, the countdown is ON. This year, the Panthers have the first-overall pick. Our first Panthers NFL Draft Special begins at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26.

The second Panthers NFL Draft Special will be at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 27, one hour before the official NFL Draft starts at 8:00 p.m.

Our third Panthers NFL Draft Special airs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28.