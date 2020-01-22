Sharpshooting Duke races past Miami, 89-59

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 21: Tre Jones #3 of the Duke Blue Devils talks to his teammates in the huddle against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 21, 2020 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – No. 8 Duke doubled up Miami in the first half on its way to a comfortable win, 89-59, Tuesday in Durham.

Matthew Hurt was hot from long range right out of the gate. He knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers on his first two shots of the game. Cassius Stanley and Tre Jones each had early makes from long range, too, as the Blue Devils built a 14-6 lead a little more than four minutes in.

A Hurt layup made it 24-6 with 10:59 left in the first half. Duke finished the game 34-of-64from the field and 11-of-25 from behind the arc. The Hurricanes were just 4-of-18.

Hurt, Jones, and Vernon Carey Jr. all scored in double figures with Hurt’s 22 leading the way. Jones had 6 rebounds and 5 assists to go with 16 points.

Duke, which will next host Pitt on Jan. 28, snapped out of a brief skid that saw it lose at Clemson and at home to No. 11 Louisville. Miami has lost three in a row and five of its last six going into Saturday’s game at North Carolina.