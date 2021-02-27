Simms, Dawes each score 19 as Clemson defeats Miami 66-58, wins 5th straight

Clemson’s Al-Amir Dawes, center, drives towards the basket in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg Va., Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Aamir Simms and Al-Amir Dawes each scored 19 points and Clemson beat short-handed Miami 66-58 for its fifth straight victory.

Clemson took the first double-digit lead of the game during a 6-0 run to make it 57-44 with 9:17 to go.

Miami scored the next 10 to get within three points at 5:16 but the Hurricanes only made one more field goal the rest of the way.

Dawes made all four of his 3-point attempts, and Simms and Hunter Tyson added three each as Clemson hit 11 of 22 from distance and shot 49% overall.

Isaiah Wong led Miami, which only had six scholarship players, with 28 points.