GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — For some people, mascots are their favorite part of a sporting event.

Mascots’ influence on their team’s marketing strategy and social media posts has grown astronomically over the last three years. Blooper, the Atlanta Braves mascot, and Sir Purr, the Carolina Panthers mascot, have both been used via social media in an appealing way to their fans.

Both of their mascots rank in the top 10 for most followed on social media, according to a report from Gambling.com. Blooper has more followers on Twitter than any listed in the top 10 (see below chart).

While most sports teams have an active mascot, the methods in how each mascot interacts with its fanbase and marketing strategies differ. Social media plays a huge role in this.

Gambling.com did some research to find the top 10 most followed sports mascots across every team in the NBA, NFL and MLB, using their influence online. They used four different social media platforms to gather this information, including Facebook following, Instagram following, Twitter following and TikTok following.