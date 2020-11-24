Snead named ‘Special Teams Player of the Week’ in American Athletic Conference

IRVING, Texas – East Carolina sophomore Tyler Snead has been named the American Athletic Conference Special Teams Player-of-the-Week according to an announcement by the league office Monday morning.

Snead, who picked up his second career league player-of-the-week accolade, racked up a season-high 244 all-purpose yards during the Pirates’ 28-3 win at Temple with 169 coming on returns alone. It was the second-highest yardage total of his career, only trailing a 276-yard mark set against SMU in 2019.

The Raleigh, N.C. native recorded his second career kickoff return for a touchdown with a 95-yarder during second quarter action against the Owls (other was a 100-yarder vs. USF in 2019). Snead accounted for a pair of scores, also reaching the endzone on a 46-yard reception from Holton Ahlers in the closing seconds of the first half.

In all, Snead caught three passes for 75 yards and has now posted at least one catch in 18-straight contests. His triple-digit all-purpose yardage total marked the 10th of his career (1/2018, 6/2019, 3/2020) and he has eclipsed the 200-yard milestone on three occasions. Currently Snead ranks fifth nationally (FBS) in combined kick returns with 514 yards and fourth in kickoff return touchdowns.

ECU (2-6, 2-5 AAC) wraps up the regular season Saturday, Nov. 28, when it welcomes AAC opponent SMU (7-2, 4-2 AAC).

Kickoff is slated for 12 noon (EDT) and will be aired on ESPN+.