Snow moves tournament championship games to Saturday around the area

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) East Carolina's season opener against Marshall, previously set for Sept. 5, has been rescheduled for Aug. 29 in a collaborative effort by both institutions to recognize the 50th anniversary of a tragedy that has tied the two communities together ever since.

The commemorative Week Zero contest will pay tribute to the 70 passengers and five crew members who lost their lives on Nov. 14, 1970, while returning to Huntington on a charter flight following the Thundering Herd's game in Greenville.