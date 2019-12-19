Social media aids in Pirate recruiting efforts

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – College football recruiting uses social media to not only sell their own program in recruiting, but to also introduce each new crop of players.

At East Carolina, JP Gunter and Jarrett Ozimek worked tirelessly behind the scenes to aid in Mike Houston’s second recruiting class.

Gunter is the team’s Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting Coordinator while Ozimek is the Pirate’s Director of Football for Creative Media.

Gunter and Ozimek handled the football side of the National Signing Day for ECU. Content Manager Houston McCullough worked from the athletic department’s side for the day.

“All of these video presentations were vital in our recruiting efforts,” said Houston.

Work is already underway for the 2020 signing class for next season.