GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We are through the first two days of the Little League Softball World Series and several teams are making a strong case as potentially having the best overall squad.

Every team has now played at least once with teams that did not see action in Tuesday’s opening day playing on Wednesday. Thursday is elimination day as the first losers’ bracket games are played in the double-elimination format.

Pitt County, which dropped a 9-2 decision to West champion La Verne, Calif., on Tuesday, will look to stay alive in the tournament against the Latin America champion, Guayama, Puerto Rico. Their game is Thursday at 4 p.m.

You can watch the games in person or on ESPN+. Admission is free to attend in person.

The tournament, which pits the best ages 9-12 year-old all-star softball teams in the United States and around the world, runs through Monday. Game results can be found on the Little League Softball World Series website and by clicking the links below.

Tuesday’s games

Purple Bracket

Mid-Atlantic (Delmar, Md.) 3, Central (Columbia, Mo.) 1

Asia-Pacific (Bacolod City, Philippines) 1, Canada (Alberta) 0

Orange Bracket

Southwest (Hewitt, Texas) 13, Northwest (Issaquah, Wash.) 4

West (La Verne, Calif.) 9, North Carolina (Pitt County) 2

Wednesday’s games

Purple Bracket

Mid-Atlantic (Delmar, Md) 2, New England (Milford, Conn.) 1, 7 innings

Asia-Pacific (Bacolod City, Philippines) 4, Europe-Africa (Bologna, Italy) 1

Orange Bracket

Southwest (Hewitt, Texas) 2, Latin America (Guayama, Puerto Rico) 0

Southeast (Chesterfield, Virginia) 6, West (La Verne, Calif.) 1

Thursday’s games

Central (Columbus, Mo.) vs. Europe-Africa (Bologna, Italy), 10 a.m.

Northwest (Issaquah, Wash.) vs. West (La Verne, Calif.), 1 p.m.

North Carolina (Pitt County) vs. Latin America (Guayama, Puerto Rico), 4 p.m.

Canada (Alberta) vs. New England (Milford, Conn.), 7 p.m.

Friday’s games

Losers’ bracket game, 10 a.m.

Losers’ bracket game, 1 p.m.

Mid-Atlantic (Delmar, Md.) vs. Asia-Pacific (Bacolod City, Phillippines), 4 p.m.

Southwest (Hewitt, Texas) vs. Southeast (Chesterfield, Virginia), 7 p.m.