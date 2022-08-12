GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Day 3 of the Little League Softball World Series saw four teams eliminated while four other teams continued their season.

Pitt County was one of them.

The Pitt County all-stars beat Guayama, Puerto Rico, 8-0, on Thursday, to advance to Friday’s first of two losers’ bracket games. Pitt County will face a familiar foe in La Verne, Calif. That’s the team that put Pitt County in the losers’ bracket after a 9-2 decision on the first day of the tournament.

Pitt County and La Verne, Calif. will play the first game of the day Friday, squaring off at 10 a.m. After that, another losers’ bracket game will be played before the two winners’ bracket games will be played.

You can watch the games in person or on ESPN+. Admission is free to attend in person.

The tournament, which pits the best ages 9-12 year-old all-star softball teams in the United States and around the world, runs through Monday. Game results can be found on the Little League Softball World Series website and by clicking the links below.

Tuesday’s games

Purple Bracket

Mid-Atlantic (Delmar, Md.) 3, Central (Columbia, Mo.) 1

Asia-Pacific (Bacolod City, Philippines) 1, Canada (Alberta) 0

Orange Bracket

Southwest (Hewitt, Texas) 13, Northwest (Issaquah, Wash.) 4

West (La Verne, Calif.) 9, North Carolina (Pitt County) 2

Wednesday’s games

Purple Bracket

Mid-Atlantic (Delmar, Md) 2, New England (Milford, Conn.) 1, 7 innings

Asia-Pacific (Bacolod City, Philippines) 4, Europe-Africa (Bologna, Italy) 1

Orange Bracket

Southwest (Hewitt, Texas) 2, Latin America (Guayama, Puerto Rico) 0

Southeast (Chesterfield, Virginia) 6, West (La Verne, Calif.) 1

Thursday’s games

Losers’ bracket games

Central (Columbus, Mo.) 12, Europe-Africa (Bologna, Italy) 0 (Bologna, Italy eliminated)

West (La Verne, Calif.) 7, Northwest (Issaquah, Wash.) 1 (Issaqua, Wash. eliminated)

North Carolina (Pitt County) 8, Latin America (Guayama, Puerto Rico) 0 (Guayama, Puerto Rico eliminated)

New England (Milford, Conn.) 4, Canada (Alberta) 0 (Alberta, Canada eliminated)

Friday’s games

Losers’ bracket games

West (La Verne, Calif.) vs. North Carolina (Pitt County), 10 a.m.

Central (Columbus. Mo) vs. New England (Milford, Conn.), 1 p.m.

Winners’ bracket games

Mid-Atlantic (Delmar, Md.) vs. Asia-Pacific (Bacolod City, Phillippines), 4 p.m.

Southwest (Hewitt, Texas) vs. Southeast (Chesterfield, Virginia), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Losers’ bracket games

West (La Verne, Calif.) — North Carolina (Pitt County) winner vs. Mid-Atlantic (Delmar, Md.) — Asia-Pacific (Bacolod City, Phillippines) loser, 1 p.m.

Central (Columbus. Mo) — New England (Milford, Conn.) winner vs. Southwest (Hewitt, Texas) — Southeast (Chesterfield, Virginia) loser, 4 p.m.