GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Day 5 of the Little League Softball World Series is a catchup day after rain altered the schedule on Friday.

Instead of two games played among the losers’ bracket teams, the two winners’ bracket games were slated to start first. Pitt County is in the losers’ bracket and will play at 7 against the loser of the 10 a.m. winners’ bracket contest.

Pitt County stayed alive in the series on Friday with a 6-1 win over La Verne, Calif. in Friday’s first game of the day at Elm Street Park. Pitt County and the West champions were scheduled to be the first game on Friday. However, consistent rain that fell throughout the morning pushed the game start to 1:30.

The win avenged Pitt County’s 9-2 loss on Tuesday against the West team on the first day of the tournament.

It was the start of a crazy day that saw the second game go nine innings and be halted once for rain before finally finishing up after 9 p.m.

Saturday started with Macy Rickards tossing a no-hitter for Delmar, Md. in a 2-0 win over Bacolod City, Phillippines. That means Bacolod City and Pitt County will play Saturday night at 7.

You can watch the games in person at Elm Street Park or on ESPN+. Admission is free to attend in person.

The tournament, which pits the best ages 9-12 year-old all-star softball teams in the United States and around the world, runs through Monday. Game results can be found on the Little League Softball World Series website and by clicking the links below.

Tuesday’s games

Purple Bracket

Mid-Atlantic (Delmar, Md.) 3, Central (Columbia, Mo.) 1

Asia-Pacific (Bacolod City, Philippines) 1, Canada (Alberta) 0

Orange Bracket

Southwest (Hewitt, Texas) 13, Northwest (Issaquah, Wash.) 4

West (La Verne, Calif.) 9, North Carolina (Pitt County) 2

Wednesday’s games

Purple Bracket

Mid-Atlantic (Delmar, Md) 2, New England (Milford, Conn.) 1, 7 innings

Asia-Pacific (Bacolod City, Philippines) 4, Europe-Africa (Bologna, Italy) 1

Orange Bracket

Southwest (Hewitt, Texas) 2, Latin America (Guayama, Puerto Rico) 0

Southeast (Chesterfield, Virginia) 6, West (La Verne, Calif.) 1

Thursday’s games

Losers’ bracket games

Central (Columbus, Mo.) 12, Europe-Africa (Bologna, Italy) 0 (Bologna, Italy eliminated)

West (La Verne, Calif.) 7, Northwest (Issaquah, Wash.) 1 (Issaqua, Wash. eliminated)

North Carolina (Pitt County) 8, Latin America (Guayama, Puerto Rico) 0 (Guayama, Puerto Rico eliminated)

New England (Milford, Conn.) 4, Canada (Alberta) 0 (Alberta, Canada eliminated)

Friday’s games

Losers’ bracket games

North Carolina (Pitt County) 6, West (La Verne, Calif.) 1 (La Verne, Calif. eliminated)

New England (Milford, Conn.) 8, Central (Columbus, Mo.) 2, 9 innings (Columbus, Mo. eliminated)

Winners’ bracket games

Mid-Atlantic (Delmar, Md.) vs. Asia-Pacific (Bacolod City, Phillippines), ppd., rain

Southwest (Hewitt, Texas) vs. Southeast (Chesterfield, Virginia), ppd. rain

Saturday’s games

Winners’ bracket games

Mid-Atlantic (Delmar, Md.) 2, Asia-Pacific (Bacolod City, Phillippines) 0

Southwest (Hewitt, Texas) vs. Southeast (Chesterfield, Virginia), 1 p.m.

Losers’ bracket games

New England (Milford, Conn.) vs. Southwest (Hewitt, Texas) — Southeast (Chesterfield, Virginia) loser, 4 p.m.

North Carolina (Pitt County) vs. Asia-Pacific (Bacolod City, Phillippines), 7 p.m.